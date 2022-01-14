Letter: The speed of a lie outpaces the truth

“A lie can be half way around the world before the truth can get its boots on.” Although misattributed to Mark Twain or Winston Churchill, that idea has become the major cause for concern of our times.

Joseph Goebbels, Nazi Germany’s minister of propaganda once said: "The lie can be maintained only for such time as the state can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the state to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the state.”

And from Hannah Arendt’s “The Origins of Totalitarianism” published in 1951: “The result of a consistent and total substitution of lies for factual truth is not that the lie will now be accepted as truth and truth be defamed as a lie, but that the sense by which we take our bearings in the real world — and the category of truth versus falsehood is among the mental means to this end — is being destroyed.”

The progeny of what we call today’s “Big Lie” are dangerous conspiracies. And such conspiracies can kill a democracy. Now, if the truth could just find its shoes.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.