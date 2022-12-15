Letter: The people have spoken

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock was re-elected to represent Georgia. He said in his victory speech, “After a hard-fought campaign, it is my honor to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy — the people have spoken.”

But who are “the people?" The answer to that question provides insight to the future of the democracy created by the U.S. Constitution.

The Republicans can’t compete with the Democrats. The two parties operate vastly different.

Republicans erroneously believe they can get the votes to win by identifying and supporting causes that benefit American families and businesses and by pointing out unethical action of the opposing party.

The Democrats have a different strategy that uses three groups: Elitists such as George Soros, Bill Gates and others not supporting U.S. democracy; communicators including the media, FBI, Department of Justice and many Democrats who distort or omit facts to fit a party narrative; and the gullible who were coached to restrict their exposure to opposing ideas.

The people have spoken, again, and it is the elitists of the Democratic party.

