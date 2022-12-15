 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: The people have spoken

  • 0
Election 2022 Senate Georgia

Supporters cheer during an election night watch party for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Atlanta. Sen. Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia.

 John Bazemore - staff, AP

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock was re-elected to represent Georgia. He said in his victory speech, “After a hard-fought campaign, it is my honor to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy — the people have spoken.”

But who are “the people?" The answer to that question provides insight to the future of the democracy created by the U.S. Constitution.

The Republicans can’t compete with the Democrats. The two parties operate vastly different.

Republicans erroneously believe they can get the votes to win by identifying and supporting causes that benefit American families and businesses and by pointing out unethical action of the opposing party.

The Democrats have a different strategy that uses three groups: Elitists such as George Soros, Bill Gates and others not supporting U.S. democracy; communicators including the media, FBI, Department of Justice and many Democrats who distort or omit facts to fit a party narrative; and the gullible who were coached to restrict their exposure to opposing ideas.

People are also reading…

The people have spoken, again, and it is the elitists of the Democratic party.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

PlaniTulsa is the latest group to get hit by a disturbing trend. Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about public meetings now needing security and more due to those seeking a stage to perform.
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Wisdom from WWII rings true today

Letter: Wisdom from WWII rings true today

"Today, ironically, we must still debate the differences between the two ideologies so all age groups will understand the differences and how much it really matters," says Cleveland, Okla., resident Cecil Sterne.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert