Letter: The Pencil Box is a worthy cause to support

School supplies at The Pencil Box are the way to go for TPS teachers and students. Empowering students to equalize the classroom by providing school supplies, educational tools and other items is necessary for successful learning for low-wealth students and their teachers.

The Pencil Box is a free school supply store. It is not open to the public. Classroom teachers pre-K to 12th grade are the shoppers. Last year, Tulsa teachers participating received an average of $1,200 for their students and classrooms.

The Pencil Box is a 501(c)(3) organization not publicly funded and does it receive support from United Way. Visit thepencilbox.org to learn more and donate if you can. Tell your teachers in case they don't know the supplies are available all year long, not just the start of the school year.

On Sept. 17 at Cain’s Ballroom, you have an opportunity to support The Pencil Box at Rock Paper Scissors 2022. The evening will include cocktails, a silent auction, a raffle, games, interactive entertainment, a live band, dinner and dancing at historic Cain's Ballroom.

I hope The Pencil Box is no longer a Tulsa secret. Pass this information along and help The Pencil Box continue to make a positive impact for TPS teachers and students by providing free school supplies.

