Letter: The Oscars slap reveals a bad, growing trend of incivility

I'm not sure why everyone is surprised or shocked at what transpired between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars. I'm dismayed but not surprised that vulgarity and misbehavior in our culture have been rewarded for many decades in all facets of our lives.

My earliest memory of lowering societal norms goes back to late ‘60s and early ‘70s. Comedian Don Rickles, who appeared in Johnny Carson Show many times, was a front runner of crude behavior. His in-your-face antics and getting cheap laugh at someone else's expense was his standard, never questioned.

He even slapped someone in audience on television and everyone laughed. Getting cheap laughs making fun of anyone is a huge industry; check our TV programming, social media, bullying everywhere, not to mention political campaigns (2016) and our leaders.

There was once a vice president who loudly in public, on TV cameras, suggested to his adversary "Go.... yourself." Case closed.

On the other side, Will Smith crossed the line, responding by physical aggression. He could have given us a lesson by responding in civilized manner whenever his turn came about. Good thing neither one had a lethal weapon.

This level of outrageous behavior and angry response is the root of our daily crimes, be it family, street corner, schools, offices or any large gathering.

I was guilty of misbehavior as much as anyone, but I was not too old to learn.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

