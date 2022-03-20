 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: The Netherlands knows how to keep abortion rates low

  • 0

I wonder if our anti-abortion state senators have researched other countries on how they handle this controversial issue.

For example, in the Netherlands, abortion is freely available on demand. Yet the Netherlands boasts the lowest abortion rate in the world, and the complication and death rates for abortion are minuscule.

How do they do it? First, contraception is widely available and free – it's covered by the national health insurance plan.

Holland also carries out extensive public education on contraception, family planning and sexuality. Of course, some people say that teaching kids about sex and contraception will only encourage them to have lots of sex.

But Dutch teenagers tend to have less frequent sex, starting at an older age, than American teen-agers, and the Dutch teenage pregnancy rate is 6 times lower than in the U.S.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Lawmakers turning Oklahoma women into second-class citizens

Letter: Lawmakers turning Oklahoma women into second-class citizens

"During the pandemic, they all touted (for those who wanted to avoid the shot) that medical decisions were between a person and their doctor, and government should not interfere. Out the other side of their mouths, they whispered 'except for women, who obviously can't be trusted to make their own medical decisions,'" says Sapulpa resident Liz Dobson.

Letter: Reject the fringes and go with ranked choice voting

Letter: Reject the fringes and go with ranked choice voting

"Discussing differences is what happens when candidates in ranked choice voting formats go on stage. All forms of diverse political ideas are then placed in front of the people to choose from, after having a civil discussion," writes Celveland, Okla., resident Cecil Sterne.

Letter: Lawmakers should help teachers, not meddle with schools

Letter: Lawmakers should help teachers, not meddle with schools

"I spent my working life in education, which is why attacks on our schools really bother me. Apparently, there are legislators who are objecting to social-emotional learning because they’ve heard that it’s connected to critical race theory," says Tulsa resident Karen Cardenas.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert