Letter: The Netherlands knows how to keep abortion rates low

I wonder if our anti-abortion state senators have researched other countries on how they handle this controversial issue.

For example, in the Netherlands, abortion is freely available on demand. Yet the Netherlands boasts the lowest abortion rate in the world, and the complication and death rates for abortion are minuscule.

How do they do it? First, contraception is widely available and free – it's covered by the national health insurance plan.

Holland also carries out extensive public education on contraception, family planning and sexuality. Of course, some people say that teaching kids about sex and contraception will only encourage them to have lots of sex.

But Dutch teenagers tend to have less frequent sex, starting at an older age, than American teen-agers, and the Dutch teenage pregnancy rate is 6 times lower than in the U.S.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.