Letter: The late Sen. Maxine Horner a force behind Oklahoma's hate crimes bill

My heart sank when I read about the death of former state Sen. Maxine Horner.

Recently, I watched the OETA documentary "Goin' Back to T-Town" and thought how I needed to reconnect with her after the pandemic.

It pains me to know that it is no longer a possibility.

My thoughts turned to November, 1988, when Horner was an award recipient — on the 50th anniversary of Kristalnacht — for having been the force behind the legislation of Oklahoma's hate crimes bill.

The commemoration event was a first for the Say No To Hate Coalition.

The coalition was organized by the Jewish Federation of Tulsa and the Tulsa Urban League after a long spate of anti-Jewish and anti-Black hate activity, culminating with the announcement that the head of the White Aryan Resistance was coming to Tulsa to recruit membership "because it was fertile ground."

The Say No To Hate Coalition included representatives from the Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry, Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice, City of Tulsa and law enforcement.