Letter: The government we protested is now the one we use to protect democracy

In the 1960s and 1970s, American citizens of all colors, genders, incomes and ages, through generally peaceful demonstration and the vote, stopped a war, saved thousands of lives and brought civil rights to many more.

This required both resisting and using American governmental institutions for change. Despite these successes, a small core of those opposing these changes persisted.

Encouraged by more affluent individuals and corporations, and provided moral cover by fundamentalist religions and stoked by faux militaristic patriotism, these remnants have morphed into a true threat to our government and way of life.

So dangerously delusional are these would-be autocrats and their affluent enablers that they advocate civil war, unable to learn from American and world history that this is a path to total destruction of our society.

The American Constitution is meant to block this path, not empower it. Those of us who resisted the government in the ‘60s, 0s and ‘80s now find ourselves aligned with it in resisting these groups.

Protecting the country and saving lives are still the goals, with governmental institutions and elections now more than ever the method. It is important to remember we are the liberal democracy that would-be autocrats fear.

It is scary, but this is how we function. We vote, we demonstrate, we support the institutions right or wrong and we always oppose violence in any form. The Jan. 6 hearings and trials for sedition are when we are at our best.

