Letter: The big lie is getting bigger

I thought I could finally breathe once the former president was finally gone.

Boy, was I naive. Our country has gotten scarier and more disturbing.

What the heck has happened to the party of Abraham Lincoln, Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan?

It has morphed into an unrecognizable party. And, the person who led that is not even in power any more.

The GOP are eating their own because they had the audacity to go against the former present. Congressional members Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are doing the right thing.

There was no voter fraud. The former president is just good at convincing others there was fraud.

President Joe Biden received over 81 million votes and 306 electoral votes. That's how elections work.

The one who gets more votes than the other wins.

The big lie is ballooning into even bigger lies about everything under the sun with head-shaking, outrageous conspiracy theories.

How did the COVID-19 vaccine and masks get so politicized?