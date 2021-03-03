Letter: Thanks to all in the vaccine pipeline

Thank you to former President Donald Trump, the scientists, trial volunteers and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who have expedited the vaccines to be a safe and effective.

Also, a thank you goes to the producers of the vaccines and the transporters to many American.

We thank you.

I received the second COVID-19 vaccine and am very grateful to all those involved who made this possible.

As we move forward we remember the families who lost loved ones over the past year to this deadly virus.

We pray it will leave us with warp speed.

