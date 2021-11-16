 Skip to main content
Letter: Thanks for scripture reference
When my mother moved here from Kansas, I recall she told me she had sent a thank you to the Tulsa World for including a scripture from the Bible on the Opinion page, "Publish and set up a standard; publish and conceal not (Jeremiah 50:2).”

It was meaningful to her, and I am glad you continue to print the scripture. It is a good reminder to all of us to keep searching for the truth.

Liberal or conservative, I think we could all agree our country could use more prayer.

