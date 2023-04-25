I write to say thank you to Attorney General Gentner Drummond for his going about his daily job without playing to the mob.

It seems for most of my short time in Oklahoma, we have had one or two statewide political office holders parading through their workday demanding this or that in a manner not too different from the barnyard rooster calling for the sun to rise.

It is nothing more than campaigning and virtue signaling 24 hours a day, 7 days per week. It borders on harassment and is unseemly.

I'm thankful for an attorney general who will say to those self-aggrandizing office holders, "Not so fast."

