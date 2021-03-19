Letter: Thanking dedicated newspaper carrier

I want to say how grateful I am to my Tulsa World carrier, Matt Martin. During winter weather, my paper was at my door every morning by 6 a.m.

I wasn't expecting deliveries due to the harsh weather, even a polar bear wouldn't have shown up.

This shows how dedicated Matt is to his job. He is fearless and strong leader.

If Matt hadn't come along, I would have had to invent him. He is one of a kind.

