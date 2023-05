Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I wanted to take a moment to thank the organizers of Tulsa Lit Fest, a local literary festival that took place a few weeks ago. The four days consisted of open mics, press fairs, poetry readings and more.

It was mind-blowing to see just how much local literary talent and enthusiasm there is in Tulsa.

We are a town full of words and stories, and I am so grateful for all the hard work the contributors did to make the events happen. Can't wait to participate again next April.

