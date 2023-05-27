Related to this story

Letter: Fine work

We are so grateful to Gov. Kevin Stitt for stopping funding to Oklahoma Educational Television Authority., says Pauline Lovell of Tulsa.

Letter: Not qualified

Walters' attack on Oklahoma education is not only unconscionable but also not worthy of any educator, let alone the state superintendent, says…

Letter: Sad state

No wonder we have to lure major companies to the state through huge tax incentives," says Tahlequah resident Patsy Clifford

Letter: Show images

Let's show graphic images of what an AR-15-style rifle and other military-grade firearms will do to a little kid, says Tulsa resident Steve Jaynes.

