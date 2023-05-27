Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Just wanted to applaud Terri Grissom for speaking out on the absurdity, misinformation and stupidity of what State Superintendent Ryan Walters said during a House hearing ("Longtime grant writer says Ryan Walters lied to lawmakers, federal grant money for Oklahoma in jeopardy," May 12).

She showed concerns that current and future federal grant funding for Oklahoma public school students is in jeopardy.

I thank her for speaking out. Others who know when elected officials are wrong should do the same. Oh by the way Gov. Stitt, we love Oklahoma Educational Television Authority Let's try to hold on to that Oklahoma treasure.

