Letter: Thankful for prayer

Sunday's editorial by M. Susan Savage, entitled "Our elected leaders must collaborate with others of different backgrounds, experiences (Nov. 27)" found Savage lamenting Gov. Kevin Stitt's reference to Christianity and his prayer for God's influence and leadership across Oklahoma.

To the contrary, I submit: It is a good thing.

While resisting the Christianity espoused by a majority of Oklahomans, Savage presented that the feelings of others would be damaged by such a prayer. She questioned how groups, such as Muslim Afghan refugees and Holocaust survivors would react to our governor's prayer.

I believe Savage should not worry. Many Christian organizations and others are intimately involved in helping these refugees. How can they miss the freedom lived and the love given by these Oklahomans?

Additionally, any quick and honest review will reflect the tight friendship between Christians and the nation of Israel.

Finally, the Preamble to the Oklahoma Constitution says it well, "Invoking the guidance of Almighty God, in order to secure and perpetuate the blessings of liberty; to secure just and rightful government; to promote our mutual welfare and happiness, we, the people of the state of Oklahoma, do ordain and establish this Constitution."

Why criticize a governor who honors and reveres God? I would recommend thankfulness.

Editor's note: Federally approved resettlement agencies for Afghan refugees in Tulsa are Catholic Charities and Congregation B’nai Emunah. Numerous nonprofits and faith institutions joined the effort.

