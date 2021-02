Thanks to our casinos for closing during the snowstorms so more electricity would be available to individual households.

Also, thank you for paying employees during these closings. The tribes put people above profits, which is wonderful.

I hope this example will be followed by their white counterparts. Thanks again.

