Letter: Thank you Tulsa police, firefighters and EMSA for your help

On a recent Sunday morning, we were on our way to church when a car ran a red light and slammed into us at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and Eighth Street. On Star immediately came on in our car and they notified the police what had happened.

Police, firefighters and EMSA arrived in no time and went into action to help us. Fire Engine No. 4 has an outstanding crew and they were the most helpful, compassionate and professional people. The same is said for the police and EMSA crews.

We are so fortunate to have such wonderful people to be there for us when we need help. We would like to also thank a Good Samaritan, Anthony, who witnessed the accident and remained at the scene until the police arrived to give his statement.

We can’t say enough good things about those first responders – we are so fortunate to have people like them to be there to help us when we are so distressed, and to keep us safe. We need to support them in every way we can – they are the very best at what they do. Our personal thanks to each and every one of those wonderful people – may God bless them and keep them safe.

