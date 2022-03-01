Letter: Thank you to groups helping Afghan refugees

During these challenging times, I would like to recognize two organizations and their leaders for their extraordinary work to welcome and help our Afghan neighbors settle in Tulsa: Tulsa Metropolitan Ministries, led by Aliye Shimi, and Fellowship Congregation led by Rev. Chris Moore.

Both organizations, under the guidance of these leaders, have donated countless hours to bring resources to those now coming to Tulsa.

Those efforts include providing translators for needed dialects; collecting new and gently used clothing and supplies, especially for young children, and making space available for families to choose what they need; coordinating transportation, especially to welcome and bring families to community clinics and area providers who are culturally sensitive; partnering with many volunteers and immigration experts to assist families with complex paperwork; and developing the means to bring culturally aware food and meals to families, while also working with several communities to develop long-term housing.

Hours of training has also been offered to help well-meaning groups understand and assist our new neighbors. TMM and Fellowship deserve our community’s sincere thanks and acknowledgement for their generosity, their active partnerships, and their commitment to this cause.

