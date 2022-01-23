Letter: Thank you for a great MLK page

Bravo to the Tulsa World for your outstanding opinion page on the Martin Luther King Jr. legacy. It was a keeper! Worthy of being distributed to students in school.

The inclusion of the experiences of life-long Tulsan, former Oklahoma legislator and Tulsa Public Schools board member, Judy Eason McIntyre, was priceless.

So many of King's words are especially relevant today. Hopefully, Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford read the Tulsa World editorial page and know that we are all watching to see how they vote on this historic voting rights legislation.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.