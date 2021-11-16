Letter: Thank you, Broken Arrow firefighters, for smoke detector help

I recently called the Broken Arrow Fire Department’s nonemergency number and asked who I should contact regarding the functionality of my smoke alarms.

Within the hour, three firefighters came. They found my smoke alarms were all expired and told me exactly what to buy to replace them. They also said they’d come to install them.

I did just that, and they came in a timely manner. They were kind, efficient and respectful. I am so grateful. They were a ray of sunshine in this troubled world.

