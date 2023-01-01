 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thank Biden

It was exciting to read reporter Rhett Morgan's article about the investment to develop a business park east of Tulsa ("Measure designed to spark major new employment center called 'historic for Tulsa'," Dec. 16).

It needs sewer and water infrastructure installed to close future deals. Tesla rejected the site due to the long development time to acquire the infrastructure.

Finally, the Legislature is doing more than tax cuts to create Oklahoma jobs and boost our economy by allocating $36 million toward the project.

The story states that an economic impact study by McKinsey & Co. found that between 4,000 and 9,000 new jobs would be created as a result of the development made possible by the infrastructure project. And the overall impact of the project to the state’s gross domestic product would be between $1.3 billion and $3.6 billion.

Then I realized that the money is from the Build Back Better American Rescue Plan.

So instead of name checking our Legislature, Mayor G.T. Bynum should be thanking President Joe Biden and the congressional Democrats for boosting Oklahoma, especially since not a single one of our congressional members or senators voted for the package. They all voted against boosting state jobs and our state economy.

Thanks for nothing.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

