Letter: Test every woman leaving the Texas border for pregnancy
Letter: Test every woman leaving the Texas border for pregnancy

I am thinking that Texas needs to fine-tune its latest anti-choice law. It should partner with Transportation Security Administration and highway patrol. 

Every woman of child-bearing age traveling out of the state needs to provide proof if they are pregnant or not.

If they are, when they return to Texas they would be tested to ensure they are still pregnant.

If not, the TSA or highway patrol can collect the $10,000, and Texas lawmakers can thus make sure that Texas women adhere to their Draconian, misogynistic decrees.

Jacqueline Martin, Broken Arrow

A deeply divided Supreme Court is allowing a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in force, for now stripping most women of the right to an abortion in the nation's second-largest state.
