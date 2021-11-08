Letter: Term limits needed for elected officials

For the past 20 years or so, I have been a proponent for a change within our political system so we, as American citizens, can have a reasonable opportunity to properly function as I believe our Founding Fathers likely intended.

So, from my years of following the adventures that both major political parties offer in the way we vote, legislate, live our lives and educate the public, I would like to offer my opinion on exactly how we can make one simple fix: term limits.

Term limits will rid us of the same old candidates returning to office to provide the same old gridlock, misinformation and the kind of results we get from voting these same people back to office, while always expecting a better result.

For all elected positions, candidates serve up to two terms and no more, regardless if the office is national, state or local.

There should be no more extreme and ongoing gridlock within our government at any level, and if people who make the decisions concerning our future laws, well-being, etc. are there forever, the current situation is what we will deserve, until we as Americans demand change.

Public service should be a privilege, not a career. Serve your time, introduce your ideas, vigorously defend your views and beliefs and then move on.