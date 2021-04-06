Letter: Term limits are needed at the federal level

Our economy is about to shrink soon thanks to President Joe Biden, our culture is being eroded and our religious and social belief systems are under attack, right now.

The current political system is compromised because of too much time in office by too many people with the same old views, biases and secret combinations.

I say it is high time for all elected federal officials to be term-limited (and really for anyone in elected office).

Public service should not necessarily become an occupation for life and should be a civic contribution for those who have more than a pure political agenda in mind.

We the people should still have the ultimate voice in America and how we are governed, taxed and presided over, not the politicians who all too often forget who elected them and why.

