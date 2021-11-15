 Skip to main content
Letter: Term limits are a lobbyist pipeline
The problem with term limits, especially in the legislative branch, is that when senators or House members are turned out, they become lobbyists whose experience in the system makes them very effective advocates for whoever pays them the most.

Term-limited politicians are happy to teach those freshman representatives and senators who want to learn how things work, and old wine is recycled in new bottles.

