Letter: Tennis stars should be spurned if they oppose sanctions on Russia

As a general rule we should ignore most of what professional athletes say. Unfortunately, the recent opposition of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, etc. to Wimbledon's ban of Russian and Belarusian players requires our collective outrage.

The use of the word "unfair" in the face of an unprovoked slaughter of innocent men, women and children; massive war crimes; genocide and the forced displacement of millions of refugees is nauseating.

Russia has become a pariah country and its citizens should not be allowed into any civilized country, much less a tennis event unless they are seeking asylum. Similar bans should be imposed in other countries relative to other tournaments including but not limited to the French, U.S. and Australian opens.

If players and their professional organizations retaliate, countermeasures should be employed including banning any player who implicitly supports Russia's barbarism. If the institutions don’t act, the people who pay everyone's salaries should act – fans should boycott any event that does not ban these players.

The contrast of these over-indulged multimillionaires complaining about "fairness" amidst massive human suffering and death is demeaning to their own sport. To some extent, these comments are understandable coming from Djokovic, who has already disgraced his profession and who, as a Serb, is all too familiar with genocide and war crimes.

The complaints from the likes of Nadal are hard to comprehend. We can only hope going forward that money is not more important than ending the tragedy of Ukraine.

Letters to the editor are encouraged.

