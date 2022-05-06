 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Tennis stars should be spurned if they oppose sanctions on Russia

  • 0

As a general rule we should ignore most of what professional athletes say. Unfortunately, the recent opposition of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, etc. to Wimbledon's ban of Russian and Belarusian players requires our collective outrage.

The use of the word "unfair" in the face of an unprovoked slaughter of innocent men, women and children; massive war crimes; genocide and the forced displacement of millions of refugees is nauseating.

Russia has become a pariah country and its citizens should not be allowed into any civilized country, much less a tennis event unless they are seeking asylum. Similar bans should be imposed in other countries relative to other tournaments including but not limited to the French, U.S. and Australian opens.

If players and their professional organizations retaliate, countermeasures should be employed including banning any player who implicitly supports Russia's barbarism. If the institutions don’t act, the people who pay everyone's salaries should act – fans should boycott any event that does not ban these players.

People are also reading…

The contrast of these over-indulged multimillionaires complaining about "fairness" amidst massive human suffering and death is demeaning to their own sport. To some extent, these comments are understandable coming from Djokovic, who has already disgraced his profession and who, as a Serb, is all too familiar with genocide and war crimes.

The complaints from the likes of Nadal are hard to comprehend. We can only hope going forward that money is not more important than ending the tragedy of Ukraine.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: DeJoy criticisms don't take into account USPS improvements

Letter: DeJoy criticisms don't take into account USPS improvements

"In full transparency, we publish our service performance on a weekly basis. Our latest report shows that for the third consecutive week, first-class mail on-time delivery performance was nearly 94%. The average time for delivery of a mail piece across the postal network was an incredible 2.4 days," says Tulsa resident Randy Acord.

Letter: State leaders making sure that division prevails in Oklahoma

Letter: State leaders making sure that division prevails in Oklahoma

"It seems like there is a growing trend that our chosen leaders choose not to use critical thinking or even care to think about other citizens outside their own preferred groups. This is having a chilling effect that is reducing democracy in place of authoritarianism," writes Tulsa resident Uriah Davis.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert