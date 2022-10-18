Letter: Temptation of power offered by Trump is too strong for some in the GOP

In the third temptation, "The devil took him to a very high mountain and showed him all the kingdoms of the world and their glory (Matthew 4:8).”

The devil then said he would give Jesus authority over all of these kingdoms if Jesus would worship him. Jesus refused, telling the devil to "Be gone (Matthew 4:10),” again quoting Deuteronomy a third time, saying, "You shall worship the Lord your God and him only shall you serve." The devil then left him and angels served him (Matthew 4:11).

And Donald Trump took Kevin McCarthy to Mar-a-Lago and promised him the kingdom of the Republican Party and thus the control of the United States government. McCarthy having a weak flesh believed and fell to the knees of Trump and embraced him.

All the weak deniers of Trump’s failure have now fallen to embrace him and support him and all his false conspiracy. This includes all the delegation of Oklahoma legislators, Frank Lucas, Tom Cole, Stephanie Bice, Kevin Hern, Markwayne Mullin and all the Oklahoma Republican legislators currently in office.

They are no longer believers in the United States Constitution, they are disciples of the autocracy of Trump which is to tear down our democratic principles and accept the authority of one man.

It is time for the Republican Party to have the resolve to stand against this evil movement abounding in our country. How bad our lives would be if the insurrection had succeeded?

