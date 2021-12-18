Letter: Tell members of Congress to boost Supplemental Security Income

Thousands of disabled individuals across the country are forced to live in poverty due to the restrictive nature of Supplemental Security Income.

As a disabled student social worker, this issue hits close to home. For many people with disabilities, myself included, there is an underlying fear of the future. How will I support myself? Can I meet my own needs?

Well, the good news is that there is a government program to help: Supplemental Security Income. It was created to provide financial support for the elderly and disabled who cannot meet their basic needs on their own.

However, the SSI program doesn’t provide enough assistance for its recipients to actually meet their needs. Benefits sit significantly below the poverty line. An SSI recipient cannot have more than $2,000 in assets at any time.

This means recipients can’t save for emergencies or they risk losing all their benefits. A disabled person who chooses to get married may lose their benefits entirely. Disabled individuals still do not have marriage equality.