Letter: Tell lawmakers to vote 'no' on House Bill 2673, Senate Bill 634

It’s shocking that state legislators are rushing to give away public education dollars to private schools when Epic Charter Schools, the biggest charter school system, owes Oklahoma taxpayers $8.9 million for improper transfers and chronic misreporting.

State Auditor Cindy Byrd’s investigative audit also found that Epic Charter Schools sends about 1 in 4 taxpayer dollars it receives as a public school to its co-founders’ for-profit company.

Public dollars belong in public schools.

Ask your state legislator to vote no on all voucher legislation. Elected officials need to fully fund public schools and stop diverting our tax dollars to subsidize special interest education that does not play by the same rules.

Ask for a no vote on House Bill 2673, which is school transfer voucher legislation that would allow open transfers with funding following students to private or religious schools.

If transfers are allowed, then private and religious schools must follow Oklahoma state teacher certification requirements, public school requirements and adhere to the same transparency and reporting of school data.