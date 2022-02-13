Letter: Teens are not ready to be correctional officers

I, along with other retirees from the Department of Corrections, have concerns regarding the bill that state Rep. Justin Humphrey has submitted to change the age of correctional officers to hire teenagers within the agency.

I retired after 25 years, and the things I've seen and been involved in, most teenagers are not mature enough to handle the stress or dangers of the job.

It's not like the armed services. This change will cause more problems than good. Other law enforcement agencies as well as the public don’t look at correctional officers as law enforcement, even though I've been through the same training and more.

But correctional officers don't wear a duty belt equipped with less-than-lethal to lethal equipment. They don't carry an AR-15, a shotgun, a vest, etc.

After other agencies spend maybe 25 minutes with a dangerous criminal, we spend 25 years with the same criminal but we only carry an ink pen.

Would the Oklahoma Highway Patrol or OSBI feel comfortable hiring teenagers? I doubt it. Would Humphrey feel comfortable with a teenager protecting him at the Capitol?