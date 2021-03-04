Letter: Teaching between misinformation and truth

The purpose of this letter is to spark interest in developing critical thinking curriculum in public schools.

Having taught for 40 years, I know that innovation in education develops slowly, but I also know that public demand can create change.

In order to maintain a democracy, the citizens must be able to discern between misinformation and truth. The ability to weigh the credibility and motive of a source can and should be taught.

I was inspired to write by the recent announcement that a very intelligent ninth-grader I know claims to not believe in Helen Keller.

Apparently, this is a new thing on TikTok and the Twitter-verse, and it scares me. It is different from her younger brother having fun believing Bigfoot is real.

This is rewriting history.

Down this road lies vulnerability to conspiracy theories espoused by QAnon or Holocaust deniers or Proud Boys.

Critical thinking education has always been given only cursory attention, I think because teaching kids to question can be controversial.

There is a lot of good curriculum out there, but it is seldom used.