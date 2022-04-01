 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Teachers, students need Susan Lamkin on TPS board

I am proud to endorse Susan Lamkin for Tulsa School Board. As a parent and former teacher, I know that we need her voice on the TPS board.

Our teachers continue doing the hard work of educating the next generation even when they face harmful budget cuts and disrespect from some state officials.

We need a school board member who will stand up and be an advocate for public schools, and who encourages community support for teachers, students, and families.

When you head to your polling place on Tuesday, I hope you join me in supporting Susan Lamkin for school board!

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

