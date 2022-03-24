Letter: Teachers, staff do invaluable work for children

How refreshing to see the opinion article by Jessica Jernegan about public schools (“True stories of #PublicSchoolProud,” Feb. 25). Public schools are filled with public servants who, many times, are the only resource children have at their personal disposal.

Children can be educated in reading and math skills, but also in life skills. Sometimes school is the only place in their day that they are nurtured and encouraged.

I liked the way Jernegan included all the staff and employees who watch for signs of need, of progress and of success. It is true that "it takes a village." Public school is the village that provides education and care for the majority of America's children. They do a great job most of the time on limited resources complemented by the teachers' own money and time.

Don't worry about those 3 months of paid vacation. Their annual salary is divided by 12. Beginning teachers take home about $36,000 after deductions. Then they can pay off their college loans.

Summer is sometimes spent furthering their own education at their own expense. When you request after-school meetings, phone calls, and attendance at student activities, remember that this is their personal time and they willingly share it to help your child. Give them a big thank you for hard work at low pay.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.