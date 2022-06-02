Letter: Teachers protect children, sometimes at great cost

We are educators, my husband and I. Each day we accept the risk of not coming home because of the actions of another. Our passion for educating and our love for children allay the risk.

God forbid, should danger arise, we would choose to run toward danger to protect children, not away from it. Protecting children at any cost is an understood in education. It’s not in our contract nor is it required. But these are children.

Helpless children who deserve to be loved and protected. Innocent. Trusting. Vulnerable. Children who we love as our own. Children whose successes make us proud, and whose malleability humbles us.

Though not ours, children who we would give our lives to spare. Any educator would, and so many have. Two educators at Robb Elementary School, three at Parkland, six at Sandy Hook, one at Columbine, and on and on.

Not protecting those children was never an option, nor will it ever be. The loss of all those children and fellow educators hurts us to the core. We know without a doubt how hard they tried to protect those babies.

We will think of them daily. We will not forget. Will you? In six months? A year? Will you remember their names and their faces? Do you? When will this happen again? How do we stop it? Let’s start with giving respect back to educators, and then ask educators instead of politicians or pundits how to make change. Only then will answers be found.

