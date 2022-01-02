Letter: Teachers, heart and soul of our country, deserve respect

Two houses down from me lives a retired teacher with a stellar record. Next door, my new neighbor’s girlfriend just graduated with a master’s degree in education and teaches locally.

On the other side live two teachers, a special needs teacher and her husband who is now working in administration.

Across the street, a couple that just moved in have a software business assisting students with virtual learning, made more relevant due to the pandemic.

The guy that delivers our morning Tulsa World is in college, and will graduate next year with an education degree.

Teachers are the heart and soul of our country. From pre-K through high school and college, they teach the future leaders of our country. They become business owners, doctors, scientists, lawyers, innovators, scholars and politicians.

They will help our country to succeed, and stay competitive in a fast-changing world requiring advanced technologies.

And yet they are overworked, underpaid and don’t get the attention they deserve. These are dedicated people, they love what they do, and without them we’ll become a second-class country.