Letter: Teachers don't have a way to get vaccine

Regarding the Tulsa World editorial video backing Gov. Kevin Stitt's decision to move up teachers on the vaccine priority list, that is wonderful.
Except, I am still teaching face-to-face, watching coworkers and kids get ill (21 teachers out last week), and there is no facility available to give me a vaccine.
All the slots are filled. I am in front of a class all day long.
When do I have time to call to get an appointment?
If Stitt cared about teachers, he would bring the vaccine to the schools or arrange a clinic just for us.
Stitt cares about the economy, period.
