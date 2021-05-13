Letter: Teachers deserve pay equivalent to amount of work they do

Teachers deserve to be paid a wage that they can comfortably live on. Oklahoma teachers are paid 29% less than other comparable college-educated workers.

Most single teachers struggle with paying rent, utilities, groceries and student debt, and they shouldn’t have to.

Teachers are essential workers who worked through a pandemic, adjusted to new online teaching platforms and came up with solutions to keep them and their students safe when going back to in-person classes.

Teachers deserve to be paid a wage that is equivalent to the amount of work that they do.

Senate Bill 52 would increase the minimum teacher salary in Oklahoma by roughly $2,700 dollars. This bill would give teachers monetary compensation for the hard work that they do.

It would help alleviate the financial strain felt by teachers that might negatively impact their teaching.

Oklahoma needs to encourage students to become teachers so that it can continue having new generations of educators.

Future generations and current teachers deserve financial compensation that is equivalent to their work.