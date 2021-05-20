Letter: Teachers can still educate on facts

It is rather apparent that those members of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission who are objecting to House Bill 1775 have not read the law ("Centennial commission scolds governor; legislator says he's had enough," May 12).

Or, could it be that they are unwilling to acknowledge the law does not prohibit teaching facts? Do their objections arise because HB 1775 does not comport with their agenda?

Mayor G.T. Bynum on KRMG radio said “To me, it’s remarkable that this is even a subject of controversy … It’s really important for folks not to listen to rhetoric about this bill but to look at what the bill says. The bill doesn’t say you can’t teach uncomfortable facts.”

Every commission member should listen to the mayor and read the column "Teaching past without prejudging the future” by Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters in the May 11 Tulsa World.