Teachers are right to be concerned that Holocaust education could lead to student conversations about race, sexual expression and gender identity, which could land them in hot water with State Superintendent Ryan Walters ("Holocaust education brings out teacher nervousness," June 25).

When my son was in middle school almost 20 years ago, his history teacher told students to write a report about various groups of people who were put in concentration camps. She had one caveat: The students could not write about “the gays.” She went on to say she loved “the gays” but they were “perverts” and often child molesters.

My son, a very quiet boy, raised his hand and told the teacher his stepfather was a psychologist who had said gay men were not any more likely to abuse children than straight men. Research indicates that most child sex abusers identify as straight.

When he told me about this interaction, I was furious. I called to complain. I was very concerned about the high suicide rates among students identifying as LGBTQI+.

The next day, his teacher announced that some parents were not happy with assignment and that therefore some students did not have to do the assignment, including my son.

I always regret that I did not make a second call to complain that my son was not given the opportunity to research the persecution, suffering and deaths of members of the LGBTQI+ community at the hands of the Nazis.

His teacher should not have gotten the last word. Nor should Ryan Walters.

