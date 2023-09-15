When did we start the narrative, "Teachers are wholly responsible for our children's education?" If you listen to today's rhetoric and believe it, that's the problem with our schools.

Teachers are working with the tools they've been given by the state and their respective local boards. State "leadership" is the problem.

By deflecting to falsehoods of "indoctrination" and other rhetoric, we've lost touch with the real problems that are systemic in nature — poverty, health care and poor leadership across the board, to name a few.

Low wages for parents and no health care (along with other issues) lead to learning problems for their children.

Learning is not political. Kids don't learn well when they're hungry and worried where the next meal is coming from or living in substandard conditions. The majority of students (nearly 60%) in Oklahoma qualify for free-and-reduced lunch prices, for one.

Problems from home do not belong in school. Teachers are not to blame, and education is the key. Putting a specific religion "back in schools" is not the answer, either.

Our state's leadership putting politics ahead of people is the problem. Education can help to remove these systemic problems. Support public education and its educators.

