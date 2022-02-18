Letter: Teacher walkout wasn't just about pay; it was about properly funding schools

If my memory serves me, the 2018 teacher walkout was because, after multiple failed attempts, the Legislature finally passed a bill that put money into K-12 public education. It was mostly a huge salary increase, which teachers greatly appreciated.

However, word on the street was that the Legislature did not plan to fund any of the other issues that plagued education. I remember someone saying, “that’s it for another 10 years.” Teachers had had enough.

We knew that a higher salary wasn’t going to make education any better for the kids. Smaller class sizes, building repairs, funding for books and supplies – in other words, funding the reforms of House Bill 1017 was what was needed.

We spent days at the Capitol building, trying to get our legislators to understand what we needed. Some understood, others didn’t want to understand. Many of those were replaced in following elections.

Unfortunately, Gov. Kevin Stitt seems to be one of those who just don’t want to understand. It’s not, and never has been, just about salary. It’s about supporting public education in Oklahoma, in all ways.

Take a look at HB 1017. Funding those reforms will go a long way in improving education in Oklahoma.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

