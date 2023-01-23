 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Teacher due process

I'm a graduate of Memorial High School, class of 1974. I stand with Tulsa Public Schools in their support of teacher Tyler Wrynn.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters is seeking to have Wrynn's teaching certificate revoked based on a highly edited video produced by Project Veritas.

Project Veritas has a long history of deception and distortion of the truth. The threat to revoke a teaching certificate solely based on an edited video is cruel and unwarranted.

To do so would rightfully exposed TPS and Walters to a massive lawsuit. In the U.S., there is a thing known as due process. We should all pause and give thanks that this is so.

I hope that those who spread untruths and attack our public school teachers are exposed for what they are and punished severely.

Walters should get back to what he does best: making selfie videos in his mobile studio and leave our public school teachers alone.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

011223-tul-nws-walters-ryan

Ryan Walters on inauguration day.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World
