Letter: Teach For America should pull out of Oklahoma

Teach For America has been a lifeline for Oklahoma schools since the organization moved into the state in 2009. Since that time, hundreds of teachers have been recruited to Oklahoma thanks to the support of local philanthropists and donors. I am a Tulsa native and alumni of Oklahoma City’s first TFA cohort.

Teach For America trains its recruits in pedagogy and coaches corps members throughout their teaching commitment in Oklahoma. Very notably, its trainings are based upon the organization’s core values which emphasize diversity, equity, and inclusion.

TFA recruits are instructed to teach through the prism of social justice and anti-racism; this is only natural considering that vast inequities persist in the communities TFA serves. TFA encourages its corps members to approach teaching from a postcolonial perspective, amplifying voices that have historically been suppressed.

TFA should withdraw the support and teachers it provides Oklahoma. The state has demonstrated its hostility to the organization's core values by passing House Bill 1775 (the anti-CRT legislation bill) into law. TFA should focus its efforts on communities that welcome its basic principles.

There are natural consequences to bandwagon politics. Oklahoma must learn the hard way that it may not continue to bite the hand that feeds it. The business and nonprofit worlds are poised to teach our legislators to reject bad legislation. TFA must lead in such a way that will pressure politicians to repeal undemocratic laws that only serve to harm our communities.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.