Letter: Taxpayers should decide if 1619 Project is right for them

I am a student at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa. I am writing you to discuss House Bill 2988. In it, state Rep. Jim Olsen wants to prohibit schools and organizations from teaching curriculum related to the 1619 Project and certain aspects of slavery.

This can be very detrimental to our economic ethics and the structure of our economy. In 1787, the American Constitution was written providing laws to protect liberty, freedom, and civic rights. Even though the Constitution does not protect our education, it does state that no state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States.

In the United States, an excessive amount of the public education is funded by the state’s taxes. According to Oklahoma’s public school revenue, in 2021 32% of the state’s property taxes funded the education of the government’s children.

Forcing Oklahoma citizens to pay toward education but eliminating the right vote on what the school system should and shouldn’t be teaching is wrong. Taxpayers must understand and commit to doing our part in abolishing racist and oppressive systems.

