Letter: Taxes part of patriotism for functioning government

At a time when we want more from our government, how can we expect it to function without funding?
Upon seeing an article in the paper about a bill to reduce or eliminate corporate taxes, I'm reminded of something my dad told me as a child ("State House Speaker Charles McCall pushes bills to eliminate corporate income tax and reduce personal income tax," Feb. 26).
His boss, being in the 90% tax bracket, said it only cost him a dime to give his workers a dollar. He decided to pay his workers more instead of turning over his profits to the government.
With hundreds of employees, he caused a ripple effect because all his people became better consumers due to bigger paychecks. He may have had to raise his prices modestly, but his logic worked well for building a healthy economy.
We all want our government to work for us. Protection from foreign and domestic as well as corporate greed.
How about it? Patriotism?
