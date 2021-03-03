Letter: Taxes part of patriotism for functioning government

At a time when we want more from our government, how can we expect it to function without funding?

Upon seeing an article in the paper about a bill to reduce or eliminate corporate taxes, I'm reminded of something my dad told me as a child ("State House Speaker Charles McCall pushes bills to eliminate corporate income tax and reduce personal income tax," Feb. 26).

His boss, being in the 90% tax bracket, said it only cost him a dime to give his workers a dollar. He decided to pay his workers more instead of turning over his profits to the government.

With hundreds of employees, he caused a ripple effect because all his people became better consumers due to bigger paychecks. He may have had to raise his prices modestly, but his logic worked well for building a healthy economy.

We all want our government to work for us. Protection from foreign and domestic as well as corporate greed.

How about it? Patriotism?