Letter: Tax cut proposal will not jump start the economy

The half billion dollar tax cut passed by the Oklahoma House is little more than socialism for business. Even the sponsors gave no good reason for the bill.

Hopefully, the Oklahoma Senate will have the good sense to reject it. It's a good bet the governor, who wants to sell Medicaid, wouldn't.

It the Legislature is truly interested in jump starting the economy, the only truly effective way of doing so is to increase the minimum wage and to make the increase universal by eliminating, for example, the exception for persons earning tips.

Our legislators seem incapable of doing basic math: giving people more money will enable them to buy more, which will benefit everyone.

