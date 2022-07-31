 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Tax Commission was very helpful to me

We're often so quick to criticize but slow to compliment.

This is a shout-out to the Oklahoma Tax Commission. An error on my part caused a delay in my tax refund. I was so fortunate to have Devyn review my case and very kindly help me resolve my problem.

I'm guessing that tax workers don't generally make many "most favorite status" lists. We need to remember that they're just doing their jobs and in my case, went above and beyond with generosity of time and kindness.

Thanks again to Devyn and the OTC – you guys rock!

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

