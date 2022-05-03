Letter: Targeting initiative petition process hurts democracy

When Oklahomans voted to expand Medicaid coverage in June 2020, they did so by directly amending our constitution, circumventing the powers of both our state Legislature and Gov. Kevin Stitt.

This truly democratic action, called a constitutional referendum, mirrors the same procedure used by Americans to ratify our national constitution and by the British to exit the European Union in 2016.

Whether you agree or not with the results of such direct rule by the people, all Oklahomans should recognize the singular importance of this powerful and ancient form of political practice.

Without it, there exists no bulwark whatsoever against the potential tyranny of our state government.

House Joint Resolution 1002, currently being considered by the state Senate, will effectively destroy the democratic tradition in Oklahoma if it passes our Legislature. It goes against the wisdom of our state founders in 1907 who chose, after deep reflection, on the forty-five state constitutions which preceded us, to protect the people’s sovereignty with these stirring words:

“(T)he people reserve to themselves the power to propose laws and amendments to the Constitution and to enact or reject the same at the polls independent of the Legislature”.

Americans tend to get angry when they hear about prominent world leaders, such as Vladimir Putin in Russia or Xi Jinping in China, who have extended their presidential terms indefinitely through extra-legal and anti-democratic measures. Why, when an even more malicious attack has appeared on our own doorstep, by our own leaders, do we turn a blind eye?

Editor's Note: House Joint Resolution 1002 failed to meet the deadline to continue this session.

