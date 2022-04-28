Letter: Target those who hire, exploit undocumented immigrants

Prostitution (human trafficking) never slows when those most vulnerable are jailed. It only slows when those who exploit them (the customers) are arrested and jailed.

It’s the same for illegal immigration. Only by arresting and prosecuting those who employ (exploit) illegal immigrants will the tide of human movement across our borders slow.

Warning: Some of these are your heroes, the same as our “upstanding community leaders” who employ sex workers. Think giant beef and chicken processing corporations all the way down to your local construction companies and restaurant operators.

Illegal immigration can end tomorrow if you want it. Call your congressional representatives. Demand new legislation that jails business owners at the highest levels for exploiting these workers.

But be prepared to grow your own food, build your own roads and houses, mow your own lawns and go without fast food after 9 p.m. Ask yourself, “Am I prepared to do that?”

Immigrants, illegal or otherwise, are in the U.S. to work.

They perform the hardest, dirtiest and most dangerous tasks imaginable.

They collect our trash, produce our food, raise our children, mow our lawns, reroof our houses and build our skyscrapers.

Building a wall will not slow illegal immigration. But new laws targeting those who profit from those most vulnerable will.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.