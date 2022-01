When Gov. Kevin Stitt ran he said he would propel Oklahoma to being a top 10 state. After over two years I have yet to learn of his effectiveness in delivering on his promises.

As a Republican, I am holding him accountable. When will he deliver? What did we achieve in economic benefit?

It is time for the governor to deliver. Many of us rely on what is delivered. Talk is cheap. Get going.

